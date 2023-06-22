Google Site Kit Booth At WordCamp Europe Conference With Familiar Faces

Here are some Googlers you may recognize at the WordCamp Europe Conference the other week. This is a Site Kit booth, you can even see Google has custom designed t-shirts for the event.

Some of the Googlers you may recognize include Mariya Moeva, Andrey Lipattsev and James Osborne. Mariya shared the photo on Twitter:

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii! Hope you all have an awesome time! — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 10, 2023

