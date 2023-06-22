Google Site Kit Booth At WordCamp Europe Conference With Familiar Faces

Jun 22, 2023
Google Site Kit Booth At WordCamp Europe Conference

Here are some Googlers you may recognize at the WordCamp Europe Conference the other week. This is a Site Kit booth, you can even see Google has custom designed t-shirts for the event.

Some of the Googlers you may recognize include Mariya Moeva, Andrey Lipattsev and James Osborne. Mariya shared the photo on Twitter:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

