Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google June 18th Algorithm Update, Nofollow Those Guest Posts, Nofollow Changes & More
My normal camera is still being fixed so I am still using my iPhone, if you like it better, do let me know in the comments. There was a possible unconfirmed Google search ranking update on Thursday...
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates Thursday, June 18th
Over the past couple of days, starting as early as Wednesday, but most on Thursday, June 18th, I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. It is not a massive one but there was an increase in SEO community chatter along with some tools showing signs of changes in the Google search results.
- Google Ads Now Issuing COVID-19 Credits
Google told us the company would be giving out credits to Google Ads advertisers for COVID-19. This is to help businesses face the challenges of the economic downturn over this pandemic. The ad credit is automatically applied to your promotions tab in your Google Ad account and is valid until December 31, 2020.
- Google Search Console Data Holes
Google's John Mueller said the time you would see missing data, or as he called it, "data holes," in Google Search Console would be when a site is left unverified for a while.
- Video On Using Manual Actions In Google Search Console
Google's Daniel Waisberg released a new Google Search Console training video, this one was on using manual actions in Search Console. While most of you, all of you, already have experience with the manual actions feature in Search Console - it may be a good video for you to send clients with issues.
- Google Question Hub Tests New Design for Q&A On Google
Google is testing a new design for the Q&A on Google feature, which is powered by the Google Question Hub. This is a feature you probably would not have seen, it is a limited beta in the US but available in regions like India more widely.
- Google Having Issues Indexing Disqus Comments?
Google may be having issues indexing new comments on blogs and web sites powered by Disqus, a commenting platform that we use here. Praveen Sharma complained about it on Twitter and Martin Splitt from Google said it "looks like a glitch on our end."
- Google Water Landscape
Below I embedded the video from Instagram of the water landscape features outside of one of the Google buildings at the Mountain View, California offices. Pretty and a calming.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If you're a CMS plugin or publishing platform developer whose plugin/platform generates structured data, could you reach out, please? We has idea R/T appreciated https://t.co/BXNZwHXlMG, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- I don't understand why you'd use the redirect, these kinds of things can be linked directly. Looking at the page, I'd really worry more about its quality overall. Think of it this way, what's something uniqu, John Mueller on Twitter
- Normal external links don't damage your website's SEO. Link to relevant content that helps your users. That said, I'm kinda worried that your site sounds like a random download-site, which is more of a quali, John Mueller on Twitter
- Search interest in #Juneteenth hit an all-time high Worldwide and in the US https://t.co/H8sLkeBHXt https://t.co/4XrHCtYv4V, GoogleTrends on Twitter
- We've now resolved the issue that was not displaying the first term of prime ministers who served non-consecutive terms, such as for Churchill, Wilson, MacDonald & Baldwin: https://t.co/Fms9B5n0Qg Our apologies again, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Did you know? Although the U.S. Emancipation Proclamation which freed slaves was passed in 1863, it wasn't until two and a half years LATER on June 19, 1865 that chattel slavery ended across nation. Learn more about #Junet, Google Doodles on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- This start-up is using AI to suggest emojis, social content for SMBs
- Youtube brings products to YouTube for action ads
- Nextdoor rolls out free Business Posts, best practices advice
- How to track Shopping listings traffic from Surfaces across Google [Video]
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Getting Started with App + Web Reporting, InfoTrust
- Google Analytics 101 for SEO Strategy, Seer Interactive
- How to track Core Web Vitals with Google Tag Manager the Simple Guide, Tag Manager Italia
- How to Track SMS Marketing Campaigns in Google Analytics, Conversion Uplift
- Use Google Sheets to pull data from Wikipedia into Google Data Studio, Michael Howeely
Industry & Business
Local & Maps
- Google Maps tests place marker overlays in Street View, 9to5Google
- Upcoming iPhone CarKey feature described in iOS 13.6 privacy screens, 9to5Mac
Mobile & Voice
- Chrome OS to gain on-device Google Assistant, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant enhancements promise fast, fluid, and more accurate interactions, The Verge
- How to create an 'I'm getting pulled over' shortcut on Android using Google Assistant, Android Central
SEO
- Is Hiring An SEO Agency Worth It?, Seer Interactive
- The Always-Up-to-Date SEO Checklist from Bruce Clay, BruceClay
- Is Google E-A-T Actually a Ranking Factor? - Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The Importance of a Robots.txt File, Hallam
PPC
- Connecting people to causes through $1 billion in Ad Grants, Google Blog
- Google Insights: Search trends for post-COVID-19 recovery, Vertical Leap
- Why Use An Agency To Manage Both SEO And PPC?, Koozai
Other Search