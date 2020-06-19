Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2020

Jun 19, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google June 18th Algorithm Update, Nofollow Those Guest Posts, Nofollow Changes & More
    My normal camera is still being fixed so I am still using my iPhone, if you like it better, do let me know in the comments. There was a possible unconfirmed Google search ranking update on Thursday...
  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates Thursday, June 18th
    Over the past couple of days, starting as early as Wednesday, but most on Thursday, June 18th, I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. It is not a massive one but there was an increase in SEO community chatter along with some tools showing signs of changes in the Google search results.
  • Google Ads Now Issuing COVID-19 Credits
    Google told us the company would be giving out credits to Google Ads advertisers for COVID-19. This is to help businesses face the challenges of the economic downturn over this pandemic. The ad credit is automatically applied to your promotions tab in your Google Ad account and is valid until December 31, 2020.
  • Google Search Console Data Holes
    Google's John Mueller said the time you would see missing data, or as he called it, "data holes," in Google Search Console would be when a site is left unverified for a while.
  • Video On Using Manual Actions In Google Search Console
    Google's Daniel Waisberg released a new Google Search Console training video, this one was on using manual actions in Search Console. While most of you, all of you, already have experience with the manual actions feature in Search Console - it may be a good video for you to send clients with issues.
  • Google Question Hub Tests New Design for Q&A On Google
    Google is testing a new design for the Q&A on Google feature, which is powered by the Google Question Hub. This is a feature you probably would not have seen, it is a limited beta in the US but available in regions like India more widely.
  • Google Having Issues Indexing Disqus Comments?
    Google may be having issues indexing new comments on blogs and web sites powered by Disqus, a commenting platform that we use here. Praveen Sharma complained about it on Twitter and Martin Splitt from Google said it "looks like a glitch on our end."
  • Google Water Landscape
    Below I embedded the video from Instagram of the water landscape features outside of one of the Google buildings at the Mountain View, California offices. Pretty and a calming.

