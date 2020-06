Google Question Hub Tests New Design for Q&A On Google

Google is testing a new design for the Q&A on Google feature, which is powered by the Google Question Hub. This is a feature you probably would not have seen, it is a limited beta in the US but available in regions like India more widely.

Shameem Adhikarath shared a screen shot of the new look on Twitter.

Here is the new design:

Here is the old/current design:

I kind of like the new look, what about you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.