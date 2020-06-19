Video On Using Manual Actions In Google Search Console

Google's Daniel Waisberg released a new Google Search Console training video, this one was on using manual actions in Search Console. While most of you, all of you, already have experience with the manual actions feature in Search Console - it may be a good video for you to send clients with issues.

Here is the video:

This video goes through some of the types of Manual Actions (full list over here), how to fix them using Search Console and how to request Google to validate your fixes.

Again, this might be a good video to send to a client to explain what you do when you fix manual actions for them.

Oh and you have to love the black hat on Daniel.

