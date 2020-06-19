Google Ads Now Issuing COVID-19 Credits

Google told us the company would be giving out credits to Google Ads advertisers for COVID-19. This is to help businesses face the challenges of the economic downturn over this pandemic. The ad credit is automatically applied to your promotions tab in your Google Ad account and is valid until December 31, 2020.

The amount of the credit, I think, is different based on your ad spend. But you should go ahead and check your email for an email that says "A Google Ads credit has been applied to your account for future ad spend." You can also check the promotions page in your Google Ads account in the console to see if it is there.

Not everyone is seeing it yet but you should check.

Here is a screen shot of the promotions page from a reader who would like to be anonymous. As you can see, this one got $750 in ad credits:

Here is the email notification:

Hope you all got some relatively nice size credits to help your business.

Forum discussion at Google Ads Help and Twitter.