Google Search Console Data Holes

Google's John Mueller said the time you would see missing data, or as he called it, "data holes," in Google Search Console would be when a site is left unverified for a while.

John said on Twitter "data holes can happen if a site becomes & stays unverified for a while, and is later re-verified in Search Console again."

It doesn't matter if you use Search Console or not, as long as the site is verified, the data will be there for the next time you login and use it. John said "whether or not you use Search Console doesn't matter."

Here is the tweet:

Data holes can happen if a site becomes & stays unverified for a while, and is later re-verified in Search Console again. Whether or not you use Search Console doesn't matter. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 18, 2020

So make sure your sites remain verified in Search Console, even if you are not a daily SEO that loves these tools.

Forum discussion at Twitter.