Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Lots of tests going on, we saw a Google featured snippet card view, a new frequently asked questions trending section in the Google News tab, a local pack hidden within an expandable menu, a business profile strength widget and Bing testing a coupon widget in the search results. Always be testing...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Featured Snippet Cards Layout

Google seems to be testing a new format for featured snippets in the search results. This new layout has multiple answers, from multiple sites/sources in a card view at the top of the search results page.

Google is testing hiding the local pack within a locations tab that expands when you tap on it or the arrow down. When it expands, it shows you the full local pack listings.

Google is testing a frequently asked questions section in the Google News tab in Google Search that is built out trending searches related to this story. I am not sure if this is new, but both Brian Freiesleben and Saijo George believe it is, so I will go with their gut.

Google is testing a new local widget for businesses owners to help them maintain their Google Business Profile. The widget is named "profile strength" and it shows up in the Google Search results when you search for a company you manage in Google Business Profile manager.

If you search for some brands like Nike, Adidas, etc, you may see Microsoft Bing show a coupon element in the search result snippet. This seems to be an organic feature, at least it is not on on an ad in the Bing search results...

Google had a Women at Google event at the Google Dublin office and the company or individual who did the balloon art was excited to share her art and called it a sail board design

