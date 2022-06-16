Google News Tests Frequently Asked Questions Based On Trending Searches

Google is testing a frequently asked questions section in the Google News tab in Google Search that is built out trending searches related to this story. I am not sure if this is new, but both Brian Freiesleben and Saijo George believe it is, so I will go with their gut.

Here is a screenshot of this from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter:

Brian said this "frequently asked questions" box can be based on trending searches related to your query. He said he conducted a search for "Yellowstone" in the Google News tab and this "was likely triggered due to the massive amounts of updates in the last 24 hours surrounding Yellowstone National Park," he said.

I tried to replicate this but I do not see it, do you?

This is like people also ask but more real time and titled FAQs in this news tab.

Maybe this is not new :)

Google showing neat results:

-Fulk coverage

-Popular on Twitter

-Trending FAQ

-Opinion

-More regular results.



They’re always evolving pic.twitter.com/6GDYhi0K2B — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) October 19, 2021

