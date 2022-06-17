Google Single URL Inspection Tool Doogler

Did you know that The URL inspection tool is powered by a Doogler, a Google dog, named Molly? Okay, maybe not but John Mueller shared this photo of this Doogler on Twitter and wrote "Say hi to Molly, the single URL inspection tool dog, who's coming over for a visit."

I bet this dog has a lot of energy because SEOs are super active with the URL inspection tool.

