Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I know, the Google June 2021 core update has finished rolling out, I posted some details on Search Engine Land but will have more on it tomorrow - so stay tuned. After a year of testing, Google has released the Search Console Insights beta to everyone - it is cool and fun to look at. The page experience update won't cause a huge drop in your rankings, so no need to worry and oh, it has begun to rollout - more on that tomorrow. Plus a lot more SEO nuggets for you today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Site Command Rankings Can Be Impacted By Core Updates
I do a ton of site command searches, I do this to find content on specific sites, and I've noticed over the years is that the results I get from Google before and after a core update can be impacted for those site commands. So I asked Google if I am crazy for thinking this or if this makes sense. Gary Illyes from Google didn't say I was crazy.
- Google Launches Search Console Insights After A Year Of Testing
After over 11 months of testing, probably a lot more, Google is taking the Search Console Insights feature out of BETA and officially launching it. Search Console Insights "joins data from both Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content's performance."
- Google's John Mueller Drops Tweet On Premature Optimization
John Mueller of Google dropped a fun tweet yesterday where he wrote "thinking about premature optimization, but for SEO..." Premature SEO... Of course, the responses are somewhat interesting and I thought I'd share some of the early responses, but click through to the Twitter thread to explore more.
- Google: No Sudden Ranking Drop When The Page Experience Update Goes Live
Google's John Mueller was asked again if "there be a sudden drop in rankings of websites that have poor Core Web Vitals score?" John said no, there won't be a sudden drop in rankings for these sites. He said "no, we're rolling this out slowly over the course of about 2 months."
- Google: Removing People Also Ask Results Takes Longer Than Removing Normal Search Results
Google's John Mueller said in this past Friday's SEO video hangout that requesting removal of people also ask results in Google takes longer than would the removal of normal search results. He said this is because the people also ask results are from "more indirect information" Google has in its index.
- Google Dataset Structured Data Adds Funder Property Type
Google has added a new optional property type to the dataset structured data to document who the funders, if any, are for this data. You can define the person or organization that provides financial support for this dataset with this datatype.
- Google Dublin Office With Reception Office Built Into Massive Google Signage
Here is a photo from a few years ago from Danny Sullivan's visit to the Google Dublin office. We all know it has this massive logo in the lobby area but did you know that the reception desk was baked
