Google's John Mueller Drops Tweet On Premature Optimization

Jun 15, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

John Mueller of Google dropped a fun tweet yesterday where he wrote "thinking about premature optimization, but for SEO..." Premature SEO... Of course, the responses are somewhat interesting and I thought I'd share some of the early responses, but click through to the Twitter thread to explore more.

I joke:

More responses:

Back to the point. John said he thinks it is a fallacy for SEOs to focus on tiny factors and that SEOs feel they need to win at every one of them.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: No Sudden Ranking Drop When The Page Experience Update Goes Live
 
blog comments powered by Disqus