Google's John Mueller Drops Tweet On Premature Optimization

John Mueller of Google dropped a fun tweet yesterday where he wrote "thinking about premature optimization, but for SEO..." Premature SEO... Of course, the responses are somewhat interesting and I thought I'd share some of the early responses, but click through to the Twitter thread to explore more.
Thinking about premature optimization, but for SEO ...— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021
I joke:
Oh, nothing in particular, just wondering why it isn't a bigger topic among SEOs. Just saw another blog post with "X is a tiny factor, but SEOs must optimize all tiny factors" -- which is a fallacy, imo.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021
More responses:
Some of that is likely comparable to linting in a compiler, more about promoting a best practice. Maybe linting should be separated from optimization? Should linting be pushed to developers, for example?— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021
That's an awesome post, Adam!— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021
It might be.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021
I think you can get pills for that! 💊— Mark Morphew (@MarkMorphew) June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021
Premature optimisation? Nah the algorithm will figure it out! pic.twitter.com/UoQPheBu7f— Amine Dahimene (@aminedahimene) June 14, 2021
Back to the point. John said he thinks it is a fallacy for SEOs to focus on tiny factors and that SEOs feel they need to win at every one of them.
