Google Dublin Office With Reception Office Built Into Massive Google Signage

Jun 15, 2021
Google Dublin Office With Reception Office Built Into Massive Google Logo

Here is a photo from a few years ago from Danny Sullivan's visit to the Google Dublin office. We all know it has this massive logo in the lobby area but did you know that the reception desk was baked into the the G of the logo?

Danny Sullivan shared a bunch of these photos of it on Twitter:

