Google Dublin Office With Reception Office Built Into Massive Google Signage

Here is a photo from a few years ago from Danny Sullivan's visit to the Google Dublin office. We all know it has this massive logo in the lobby area but did you know that the reception desk was baked into the the G of the logo?

Danny Sullivan shared a bunch of these photos of it on Twitter:

Google Dublin has a pretty cool giant logo that you can sit in, along with the reception desk, pic.twitter.com/vXaGeWscD0 — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) April 23, 2018

