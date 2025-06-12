Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google sent us a statement and a help document making it sound like they are now okay with automated AI-translated pages. Google seems to be rolling out asset-level reporting for PMax campaigns. Google Ads has a new policy that may impact you if you have a manager account. Google Search is testing colored stock level indicators. Google Business Profiles tests swapping "add updates" to "posts" in the search interface.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Softens Its Stance On Automated Translation Using AI
In the early days, Google was not a fan of using tools to automatically translate your pages and then have Google index and rank those pages, even with Google Translate. But now as AI is getting better at it, Google is now okay with it, assuming the translation is helpful and useful to your users.
-
Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts
Google seems to be flip-flopping between calling it Google Posts and Google Updates within Google Business Profiles. When a business owner wants to post an announcement of sorts on their Google local listing, they can click "Add update" or now "Posts" with a plus-sign.
-
Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors
Google is testing adding colors to the in stock and out of stock labels or extensions in the search result snippets. So if a product is in stock, the icon will be green and if the product is out of stock, the icon will be red.
-
Google Ads Asset-Level PMax Reporting Rolling Out To Some
Some are starting to see the new asset-level reporting within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns. I am not sure how widespread the rollout is but some are starting to see these reports in their Google Ads advertiser console.
-
Google Ads Policy Update: Individual Accounts Can Be Paused Over Manager Account Violations
Google has added a new section to its policy on pausing Google Ads accounts. It says Google "may pause your individual account if it is linked to a Manager account that is currently in violation of the third-party policy."
-
Baked Beans Man At Google
Here is a man dressed up in a baked beans costume a the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. This was a couple of years ago on Halloween. I just found it recently and it made me laugh.
