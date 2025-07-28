Google seems to be testing replacing the three vertical dots next to the search results snippets with a question mark icon. Clicking on that triggers the about this site feature that has been around for years now.
I should note, Google tested this and various other icons, a couple of years ago and now Google is testing it again.
This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared this screenshot on X:
Here is what it normally looks like:
Here are more examples of this from Sachin:
Noticed that Google is now replacing colons (:) with question marks (?) in SERP titles.— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 26, 2025
Interesting tweak — anyone else seeing this? @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/upcXEPTdOt
