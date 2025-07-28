Google seems to be testing replacing the three vertical dots next to the search results snippets with a question mark icon. Clicking on that triggers the about this site feature that has been around for years now.

I should note, Google tested this and various other icons, a couple of years ago and now Google is testing it again.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared this screenshot on X:

Here is what it normally looks like:

Here are more examples of this from Sachin:

Noticed that Google is now replacing colons (:) with question marks (?) in SERP titles.

Interesting tweak — anyone else seeing this? @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/upcXEPTdOt — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 26, 2025

