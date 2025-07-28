Google Search Swaps Three Dots With Question Mark For About This Site

Google seems to be testing replacing the three vertical dots next to the search results snippets with a question mark icon. Clicking on that triggers the about this site feature that has been around for years now.

I should note, Google tested this and various other icons, a couple of years ago and now Google is testing it again.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared this screenshot on X:

Google About This Site Questionmark

Here is what it normally looks like:

Google About This Site Three Dots

Here are more examples of this from Sachin:

Forum discussion at X.

 

