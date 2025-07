Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google seems to be testing replacing the three vertical dots next to the search results snippets with a question mark icon. Clicking on that triggers the about this site feature that has been around for years now.

I should note, Google tested this and various other icons, a couple of years ago and now Google is testing it again.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared this screenshot on X:

Here is what it normally looks like:

Here are more examples of this from Sachin:

Noticed that Google is now replacing colons (:) with question marks (?) in SERP titles.

Interesting tweak — anyone else seeing this? @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/upcXEPTdOt — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 26, 2025

