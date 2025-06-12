Google is testing adding colors to the in stock and out of stock labels or extensions in the search result snippets. So if a product is in stock, the icon will be green and if the product is out of stock, the icon will be red.

Stock labels are not new but the green and red icons are new.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

This is what I see:

Here are more:

Noticed 'In stock' and 'Out of stock' tags showing in Google SERPs. Are these new or have they been around for a while?@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/iQia4kMtP5 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 10, 2025

