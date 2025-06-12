Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Google

Google Inventory

Google is testing adding colors to the in stock and out of stock labels or extensions in the search result snippets. So if a product is in stock, the icon will be green and if the product is out of stock, the icon will be red.

Stock labels are not new but the green and red icons are new.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Google In Stock Green

Google Out Stock Red

This is what I see:

Google Normal Stock No Color

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors

