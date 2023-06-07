Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat's share chat button is temporarily disabled. Bing is testing side labels for search result listings. Bing is also testing a short menu bar. Google Search has this weird recipe setting icon. Google Search also has verified translation.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Chat Temporarily Disables Share Chat Button

Microsoft has temporarily disabled the share feature in Bing Chat where you can share your chats with friends over email, social, etc. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing said on Twitter when asked about the share button not showing up yesterday, "There were some issues with it, temporarily disabled, coming back soon."

Bing seems to be testing placing labels that describe the search result listing, on the left side bar of the search result listing. It seems the label will help define what the search result listing is about, maybe listing out some of its entities.

Google Search now labels some of its translations as being verified. When Google Search translates words or phrases, Google may show a "verified" label and write "This translation was verified by Google Translate contributors."

Google seems to be testing a new setting icon on recipe search results. I am not able to replicate it but recipe gear icon shows options for about this receipt, your preferences, your cookbook and send feedback.

Microsoft Bing Search is testing showing fewer options in the search bar menu below the search box. We saw this with Bing Image search before and now we are seeing this with Bing web search.

Here are some photos from the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. There is that cool wooden door and also some really cool wooden beam architecture. I know nothing about design but this did catch my

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

