Bing Chat Temporarily Disables Share Chat Button

Jun 7, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story
Share This
 

Bing Robot Sharing

Microsoft has temporarily disabled the share feature in Bing Chat where you can share your chats with friends over email, social, etc.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing said on Twitter when asked about the share button not showing up yesterday, "There were some issues with it, temporarily disabled, coming back soon."

Here are those tweets:

It is not clear what those issues are/were but they were serious enough to remove the feature.

The feature was added a month ago and it looked like this:

Bing Chat Share Button

Now when you try it, that share icon is missing:

click for full size

It should be back soon, so until then, you can't natively share your Bing Chats over social.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus