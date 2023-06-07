Google Search Tests Recipe Setting Icon

Jun 7, 2023
Google seems to be testing a new setting icon on recipe search results. I cannot replicate it, but the recipe gear icon shows options for about this result, your preferences, your cookbook, and send feedback.

This was spotted a couple of times by Khushal Bherwani both on desktop and mobile and posted screenshots on Twitter. Here is the desktop screenshot.

You can see, it shows options for:

  • About this result
  • Your preferences
  • Your cookbook
  • Send feedback

Here are more of his screenshots, including the mobile version:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

