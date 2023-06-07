Google Search Tests Recipe Setting Icon

Google seems to be testing a new setting icon on recipe search results. I cannot replicate it, but the recipe gear icon shows options for about this result, your preferences, your cookbook, and send feedback.

This was spotted a couple of times by Khushal Bherwani both on desktop and mobile and posted screenshots on Twitter. Here is the desktop screenshot.

You can see, it shows options for:

About this result

Your preferences

Your cookbook

Send feedback

Here are more of his screenshots, including the mobile version:

🆕 Google now shows settings icon for Recipes section on desktop serp.



before we have saw this on mobile.https://t.co/84I93NHN9N pic.twitter.com/2Oi48CvVvz — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 27, 2023

