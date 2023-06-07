Google Search Tests Recipe Setting Icon

Google seems to be testing a new setting icon on recipe search results. I cannot replicate it, but the recipe gear icon shows options for about this result, your preferences, your cookbook, and send feedback.
This was spotted a couple of times by Khushal Bherwani both on desktop and mobile and posted screenshots on Twitter. Here is the desktop screenshot.
You can see, it shows options for:
- About this result
- Your preferences
- Your cookbook
- Send feedback
Here are more of his screenshots, including the mobile version:
🆕 Google now shows settings icon for Recipes section on desktop serp.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 27, 2023
before we have saw this on mobile.
