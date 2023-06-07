Bing Tests Search Result Listing Side Labels

Bing seems to be testing placing labels that describe the search result listing, on the left side bar of the search result listing. It seems the label will help define what the search result listing is about, maybe listing out some of its entities.

Frank Sandtmann spotted this and posted this screenshot on Mastodon (click to enlarge):

Frank said, "Possibly these boxes represent entities and main keywords of these pages." "At first glance I don´t see the advantage for regular users. So, maybe this is giving a glimpse into how Bing organizes results? Maybe it's not meant for the public?"

What do you think these are?

