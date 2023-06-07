Google Search Now Contains Verified Translation Label

Google Search Translators

Google Search now labels some of its translations as being verified. When Google Search translates words or phrases, Google may show a "verified" label and write, "This translation was verified by Google Translate contributors."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot of this on Twitter:

Google has a Google Translate contributor program that says "You can contribute to Google Translate when you review translations. If your review is marked as correct, Google Translate may show your translation with a badge." You can learn more about this program over here.

So this seems to have been around but the "verified" badge might be new...

Here is another Google Translate test:

