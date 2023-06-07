Google Search Now Contains Verified Translation Label

Google Search now labels some of its translations as being verified. When Google Search translates words or phrases, Google may show a "verified" label and write, "This translation was verified by Google Translate contributors."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot of this on Twitter:

Google has a Google Translate contributor program that says "You can contribute to Google Translate when you review translations. If your review is marked as correct, Google Translate may show your translation with a badge." You can learn more about this program over here.

So this seems to have been around but the "verified" badge might be new...

Here is another Google Translate test:

