Bing Search Tests Short Search Menu With Fewer Options

Microsoft Bing Search is testing showing fewer options in the search bar menu below the search box. We saw this with Bing Image search before and now we are seeing this with Bing web search.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon who wrote, "Bing is testing a massively reduced top navigation. Most navigation items have been grouped under "More". Besides "All", only "Chat" and "Shopping" are displayed."

Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge it):

I believe I saw this before, but I cannot find my story on this. So I am a bit confused if I really saw it or not. Did you see this before?

I am not a fan of a short menu if there is space but that is me.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.