Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am offline today, so this newsletter was pre-scheduled but I did post the big Google webmaster report for both June and May 2022 - check that out. Google is testing search filters on the left side. Google Merchant Center will opt you all in to automatic item updates for conditions. Google Ads has a beta automatically created assets feature. The deadline for the Google Ads expanded text ads is coming really soon.

