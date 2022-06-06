Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am offline today, so this newsletter was pre-scheduled but I did post the big Google webmaster report for both June and May 2022 - check that out. Google is testing search filters on the left side. Google Merchant Center will opt you all in to automatic item updates for conditions. Google Ads has a beta automatically created assets feature. The deadline for the Google Ads expanded text ads is coming really soon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- June & May 2022 Google Webmaster Report
Some how, I forgot to post the Google webmaster report last month, so this one will be a bit longer as I am combining the June and May Google webmaster report in one big report. Sorry for missing that report, but here is the catch up.
- Google Tests Search Filters On Left Side Bar
We recently spotted Google testing the search bar navigation on the left hand side and now Google is testing different search filters on the left side bar. These are for product related queries that let you filter by feature, brand, department, size, etc.
- Google Merchant Center To Opt In All To Automatic Item Updates For Condition On June 26th
We covered this news back in April, but as Kirk Williams posted last week, some of you may have forgotten. In short, Google Merchant Center will automatically opted everyone in to the new automatic item updates for condition on June 26, 2022.
- Google Ads Automatically Created Assets Beta Feature
Some advertisers are seeing in the Google Ads console a beta feature named "automatically created assets." This feature allows Google to generate headlines, descriptions, and other assets using your content from your landing page, domain and other ads. I am not sure how long this has been a beta feature, but some are now seeing this show up now.
- Google Will Not Let You Create Or Edit Expanded Text Ads Soon
As we reported last year, Google Ads will be dropping support for expanded text ads in 2022. Starting June 30, 2022, you will no longer be able to create or edit your expanded text ads. Your existing expanded text ads will however continue to serve.
- Vlog #176: Alcides Aguasvivas On Starting An Digital Agency During College, 18 Years Later
Alcides Aguasvivas is a co-founder of Pix-l Graphx, he has been running the company for 18 years now and they are based around the corner from my office in Rutherford, New Jersey. He is most passionate about search, when it comes to marketing.
- GoogleBot Stickers Snuck Into Daniel Waisberg's Bag (Airport Security Issue?)
This is a funny one, Daniel Waisberg from the Google Search Advocate team, was at the Zurich office a few weeks ago. When he left, he spotted that John Mueller snuck in some Googlebot stickers into his bag.
Other Great Search Threads:
- We build systems to show good content; good content often links out. Enough said? Of course, just linking out along doesn't mean a rank boost. As always with these things, there's a wide combinations, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- 5 months ago when I left Moz, @ZyppySEO had virtually 0 Google search traffic It's not millions of visits but feels good to see us building our own SEO strategy from scratch while helping others Highly enjoyed writing for Mo, Cyrus - Zyppy SEO on Twitter
- It doesn't change rankings, so totally up to you." / Twitter, twitter.com
- Yeah, there are some specific technical things that aren't about content that can be helpful. Which I expect most SEOs understand is different than what I was talking about. And even those are rooted often, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Launches Behavioral Modeling For Consent Mode, tl;dr Marketing
- The History and Future of Web Analytics (Infographic), SEOco
Industry & Business
- Google Hit With UK Antitrust Probe Into Ad-Technology Roles, MediaPost
- Judge removes clerk from Sonos case after Google conflict questions, Reuters
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai reported to Gangnam police in Seoul, faces investigation in South Korea for in-app billing system, South China Morning Post
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Outlines: How to Write Better Content Faster, Ahrefs
- Why 'Know Your Why' Isn't Such Great Content Marketing Advice [Rose-Colored Glasses], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Automotive OS 12L: Quick Controls, Bluetooth, more, 9to5Google
- Android Auto for Phone Screens shutting down 'soon', 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Explore, communicate and customize with Android, Google Blog
- Apple's iOS 15 is now installed on 85% of active iPhones, AppleInsider
- Google Assistant is Ending Assignable and Location-Based Reminders, Voicebot
SEO
- Cost-Effective SEO Execution: Devs or Tech?, seoClarity
- How Do I Structure A Global Site With Country-Specific Content?, Search Engine Journal
PPC
- GML: My Three Takeaways from the Google Updates, Merkle
- Google Ads API v9 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Custom Insights with Custom Columns, PPC Hero
Other Search
- Celebrating Rosane Kaingang, Google
