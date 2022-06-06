Google Ads Automatically Created Assets Beta Feature

Some advertisers are seeing in the Google Ads console a beta feature named "automatically created assets." This feature allows Google to generate headlines, descriptions, and other assets using your content from your landing page, domain and other ads. I am not sure how long this has been a beta feature, but some are now seeing this show up now.

Harrison J Hepp posted this on Twitter the other day and wrote "Woah, this is the first time I've seen this option when setting up a campaign. Has anyone tried this yet?" Harrison also shared this screenshot that adds, "Google will provide you with automated tools to customize your assets based on relevance for your keywords."

The Google help document on this feature says:

Automatically created assets are a campaign-level setting that helps you generate additional assets to complement the assets you input for your ads by using relevant creative content from your landing page, website, existing ads, and keywords in your ad group. This article helps you understand how automatically created assets work and how to opt-in and opt-out of automatically created assets at a campaign level.

That help document has more details on what to do before, the benefits of this feature, how it works and much more, so check it out.

The responses to this are kind of funny:

Haha ya I was hoping someone else tested it! AI-generated ad creative seems so far away from being good to me that I'd be really hesitant to try it outside of giving me ideas. — Harrison J Hepp (@HarrisonJHepp) May 20, 2022

