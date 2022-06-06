GoogleBot Stickers Snuck Into Daniel Waisberg's Bag (Airport Security Issue?)

This is a funny one, Daniel Waisberg from the Google Search Advocate team, was at the Zurich office a few weeks ago. When he left, he spotted that John Mueller snuck in some Googlebot stickers into his bag.

Yes, we've seen these stickers before. But Daniel was heading back home to Israel. And if you ever fly to Israel, you know how serious Israel security is about asking you questions about your bags and if anyone possibly had access to the bag to put anything inside it...

He posted this on Twitter.

