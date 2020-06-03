Google: We Didn't Make Old Domains Rank Better

There has been a lot of speculation around some recent unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. But one of those theories was shot down by John Mueller of Google around old domains getting some sort of ranking boost or change.

John was asked why old domains seem to be representing more of the Google search results than before. John responded "there is no "old domains" ranking change."

Here was the tweet:

@JohnMu @dannysullivan @methode @searchliaison I have observed in last few weeks that top 20 google result are represented by old domains(domain age is before 2012) Is it related to indexing issue or it is because of Last month's core update? — Yashpal Bhagat Singh (@YashpalBhagatS1) June 3, 2020

Here is John's response:

There is no "old domains" ranking change. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 3, 2020

Of course, old domain names have more history but that could be good or bad.

Forum discussion at Twitter.