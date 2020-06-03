Google: We Didn't Make Old Domains Rank Better

Jun 3, 2020
There has been a lot of speculation around some recent unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. But one of those theories was shot down by John Mueller of Google around old domains getting some sort of ranking boost or change.

John was asked why old domains seem to be representing more of the Google search results than before. John responded "there is no "old domains" ranking change."

Here was the tweet:

Here is John's response:

Of course, old domain names have more history but that could be good or bad.

