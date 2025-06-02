Google is testing a blue "Quick View" button on the popular product listings within Google Search. The funny thing is, prior to 2018, Google did have a quick view button for shopping ads, then used a "see more" button and it has changed but these are not ads, these are organic product results.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and SERP Alert and wrote, "Google is testing out a new 'quick view' button displaying for product grid results. When clicking the button for a grid result it takes you to the normal scrollable product feed."

Plus, Sachin Patel noticed the button named with "More Details" and "Compare Prices".

Brodie shared this screenshot of the Quick View:

Sachin Patel shared screenshots on X:

Believe it or not, Google used "Quick View" buttons many times over the years in various places:

Forum discussion at X.