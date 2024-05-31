Google Knowledge Panels "See Also"

Google Connected Links

Google has added a "see also" section to some knowledge panels over the past few weeks. I think it is similar to the "people also search for" and related features we saw in knowledge panels. This one will show you other people some how related (in the news, etc) with the person or entity you searched for.

This also reminds me of the see the connection feature we saw ages ago.

Here is a screenshot of the "See also" section in the knowledge panels via Gagan Ghotra on X:

Google Knowledge Panels See Also

Here is a bit more detail, where Gagan says these "see also" sections can change from day to day based on what is going on with these people and those connections:

Forum discussion at X.

 

