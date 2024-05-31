Google has added a "see also" section to some knowledge panels over the past few weeks. I think it is similar to the "people also search for" and related features we saw in knowledge panels. This one will show you other people some how related (in the news, etc) with the person or entity you searched for.

This also reminds me of the see the connection feature we saw ages ago.

Here is a screenshot of the "See also" section in the knowledge panels via Gagan Ghotra on X:

Here is a bit more detail, where Gagan says these "see also" sections can change from day to day based on what is going on with these people and those connections:

Over the last week I've tracking knowledge panels for some names which are mentioned in news quite often and from what I observed its clear that Google is updating "See also" based upon what they're seeing on web.



If two or more names are getting mentioned together on web, most… https://t.co/O4b6bUtkuE pic.twitter.com/GWbceyoi6C — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 17, 2024

Forum discussion at X.