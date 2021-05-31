Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #122: John Shehata On The Early Days of Google News & SEO (Part One)
John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
- Google: AJAX Crawling Scheme For Search Not Supported Again
The AJAX crawling schema has like nine lives, it has died many deaths but has kept coming back. The latest, John Mueller of Google said last week that "we dropped support for AJAX crawling a while ago, and now just index / render #! URLs directly." But just a reminder, it died in 2015, 2017, 2018 and in 2020 it still lived on, a bit.
- Google Will Prefetch Websites Built Using Signed Exchanges
Jeffery Jose, Google Product Manager, not only announced that the page experience update is coming to desktop at Google I/O but also announced that "Google Search will prefetch websites built using signed exchanges." He said this was announced earlier this year but can make a huge difference with your core web vitals scores.
- Hide Your Phone Number In Google My Business / Google Local
Google seems to be adding a setting to Google My Business to allow businesses to hide their phone numbers from showing up in Google Maps and Google Search's local results. An updated Google help document says you can now "hide the phone number on your Business Profile."
- Dragon Added to Google Signage At GooglePlex
Here is a photo of the GooglePlex building that shows the Google signage with a Google branded dragon on it. I am not sure why Google put a dragon on its logo, I suspect it has to do with June being
- Memorial Day Logos From Google, Yahoo & Bing
Today is Memorial Day in the United States and to honor the day, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft Bing all have special logos or themes on their home page. Google also has a special inside page for its search results with an animated top right section with American flags in the grassy hills.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Hey #seo tweeps (and all other good folk). If you had an extremely in-depth article about an SEO topic - 6000+ words, how would you make the most out of that? Perhaps my SEO super heroes, Esben Rasmussen on Twitter
- 5xx errors are based on what your server returned at the time. Maybe there were temporary issues, if you don't see them now. I'd try to find out more from your hoster, to make sure it's not a regular occuran, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hey friends, let's chat about dealing with unused and render-blocking JavaScript! 🧩 I see this topic popping up frequently in audits and I've been asked how to deal with it in my Tech SEO Help Hours, so here's a quick intro, Izzi Smith on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How and why you should pause paid search (for science)
- Facebook Import is now available in Microsoft Advertising
- The Email Marketing Periodic Table: Manage deliverability and optimization like a scientist
- The greatest hits from Google Marketing Livestream, plus Microsoft Advertising’s new ads and social management pilot; Friday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Is Here, MarketingProfs
Industry & Business
- Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and other internet giants comply with India’s IT rules, TechCrunch
- Google promises not to build itself privacy sandbox 'backdoors', Digiday
- Unredacted Google Lawsuit Docs Detail Efforts to Collect User Location, Business Insider
- Google faces revolt over $50m executive pay packets, Telegraph
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Analyse Link Position, Screaming Frog
Local & Maps
- Content for Data Dead, Google's Local-SMB Strategy, E-Commerce 20%, Near Media
- Service Pages and Local SEO: 20+ Principles to Make Them Your Rock-Solid Foundation, Local Visibility System
- Google Local Spam Hall of Fame and Worse Grammar Award, Mike Blumenthal
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto 6.4 Includes a Surprise Fix for Google Assistant, AutoEvolution
- Data Doctors: Comparing Google Assistant, Siri and Amazon Alexa, WTOP
- Google Assistant prepares to make "what's on my screen" more proactive, XDA Developers
SEO
- What Is Crawl Budget and Should SEOs Worry about It?, Ahrefs
- SEO and Accessibility: Technical SEO [Series Part 3], Moz
PPC
- How to scale your search marketing campaigns, Vertical Leap
- Apple vs (or plus) Adtech, Doc Searls Weblog
- Google Discovery Ads: Optimize Campaigns + Save Time with the Modern Search Journey, Amsive Digital
- What are Dynamic Search Ads: A Guide, Koozai
Search Features
Other Search
