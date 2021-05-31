Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2021

May 31, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #122: John Shehata On The Early Days of Google News & SEO (Part One)
    John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
  • Google: AJAX Crawling Scheme For Search Not Supported Again
    The AJAX crawling schema has like nine lives, it has died many deaths but has kept coming back. The latest, John Mueller of Google said last week that "we dropped support for AJAX crawling a while ago, and now just index / render #! URLs directly." But just a reminder, it died in 2015, 2017, 2018 and in 2020 it still lived on, a bit.
  • Google Will Prefetch Websites Built Using Signed Exchanges
    Jeffery Jose, Google Product Manager, not only announced that the page experience update is coming to desktop at Google I/O but also announced that "Google Search will prefetch websites built using signed exchanges." He said this was announced earlier this year but can make a huge difference with your core web vitals scores.
  • Hide Your Phone Number In Google My Business / Google Local
    Google seems to be adding a setting to Google My Business to allow businesses to hide their phone numbers from showing up in Google Maps and Google Search's local results. An updated Google help document says you can now "hide the phone number on your Business Profile."
  • Dragon Added to Google Signage At GooglePlex
    Here is a photo of the GooglePlex building that shows the Google signage with a Google branded dragon on it. I am not sure why Google put a dragon on its logo, I suspect it has to do with June being
  • Memorial Day Logos From Google, Yahoo & Bing
    Today is Memorial Day in the United States and to honor the day, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft Bing all have special logos or themes on their home page. Google also has a special inside page for its search results with an animated top right section with American flags in the grassy hills.

