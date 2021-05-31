Vlog #122: John Shehata On The Early Days of Google News & SEO (Part One)

John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly, John is a 20+ year SEO vet that has a deep passion about news SEO. We spoke for a pretty long time but the conversation goes very quickly. Honestly, we didn’t even prepare ahead of time with topics, we just flowed from topic to topic naturally. It was one of my more smooth vlogs in a while but that happens often when the person you are speaking with is passionate about the topic.

John has a long history in SEO, starting out with curiosity with Alta Vista and then moving to an agency and then working in-house at Walt Disney Television and Condé Nast. He has rich experience in SEO and overall digital marketing and he has a lot of depth in his career which he shared with us later on in the video.

In part one, which is below, we focused on his career and the early days of Google News and News SEO.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.