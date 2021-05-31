Dragon Added to Google Signage At GooglePlex

Here is a photo of the GooglePlex building that shows the Google signage with a Google branded dragon on it.

I am not sure why Google put a dragon on its logo, I suspect it has to do with June being Pride month but I am not sure why a dragon. Maybe one of you can educate me? The Google colored dragon is pretty on fire.

I found this on Instagram.

