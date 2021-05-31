Memorial Day Logos From Google, Yahoo & Bing

Today is Memorial Day in the United States and to honor the day, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft Bing all have special logos or themes on their home page.

Google also has a special inside page for its search results with an animated top right section with American flags in the grassy hills. Google has historically done nothing for the day, but in 2019 Google went with a grayed out logo and flag theme. They did the same thing this year. Here is what the Google home page looks like today, on Memorial Day.

Here is the inside of the search result for a search on [Memorial Day]:

Here is the Bing home page:

Here is the Yahoo logo:

Wishing you all a safe, peaceful and nice Memorial Day.

