Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google officially confirmed the search ranking data leak but urged caution with our assumptions. Google Search Console's link report is showing huge drops in links. Google also updates its spam reporting page to add the site reputation and expire domain abuse. Google is testing a shaded people also ask version. Google is offering early adopter badges for using Search Notes. Google Maps added a wheelchair accessibility icon to the Google Maps business profiles.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Confirms Search Leak But Urges Caution
    After over 32 hours of silence after the Google Search ranking data leak, Google has finally confirmed the leak, but urged caution around making assumptions on how Google Search ranking works based on the documents.
  • Google Report Spam Tool Adds Site Reputation & Expired Domains Abuse
    Google added a couple of new options to the spam reporting tool, including the new site reputation abuse and expired domain abuse, to the form. Again, Google announced these new spam policies last March, enforcing the site reputation abuse this earlier this month.
  • Huge Decline In Links Reported In Google Search Console Links Report
    Earlier this week, we reported on some declines in the number of links reported in the Google Search Console links report. Well, it got a lot worse this morning, and now everyone is seeing huge declines in the link report.
  • Google Early Adopter Badge For Using Search Notes
    Google is incentivizing searchers to leave notes on Google Search and Google Discover results by offering them an "early adopter badge." Google is showing this message in the Google Discover feed and it says, "Add a note to earn a badge."
  • Google People Also Ask Tests Shaded Boxed Interface
    Google is testing shading and boxing in the people also ask details within the mobile Google Search results. So instead of just a plain snippet interface, Google is testing adding some layers to the result by boxing it in with a colored background element.
  • Google Maps Adds Wheelchair Accessible Icon To Business Listings
    Google has added a wheelchair-accessible icon to the Business Profile listings in Google Maps of businesses that self-claim they are wheelchair-accessible. There is a little wheelchair-accessible icon next to the business name, but this only shows in Google Maps, not in Google Search - for now.
  • G Fiber Light Letter Sign
    Google had some sort of Google Fiber event at the Chicago office and they spread out some balloons and also added these letter light up signs that spelled "G Fiber". I found this on Instagram...

