Google Early Adopter Badge For Using Search Notes

Google is incentivizing searchers to leave notes on Google Search and Google Discover results by offering them an "early adopter badge." Google is showing this message in the Google Discover feed and it says, "Add a note to earn a badge."

Niki Robinson from Posts By Ghost shared this with me the other day. She said she saw this come up in her Google Discover feed. Here is the screenshot she shared with me:

Google Search Labs Early Adopter Badge

Google launched Search Notes as a labs project in November. It said Notes would end in May and then changed it to ends soon. Google also tested a new notes button and a way to comment on notes.

So will Notes end soon if people have all these badges?

