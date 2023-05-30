Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console performance report was heavily delayed, Google is (or was) working on a fix, and it will be fixed if it is not already. I posted some of the early complaints and Google responses on the Google Search Generative Experience. The Google Search Generative Experience ends in December 2023, whatever that means. Google says for adult content, allow Googlebot to bypass the age gate completely. Bing Chat now shows anchor text hyperlinks. Bing video search has "more like this" button. Google had a grayed-out logo for Memorial Day. Also, next up on the vlog is Menachem Ani on Google Ads and structuring PMax campaigns.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Generative Experience Early Complaints & Responses From Google
Google began to slowly roll out the Google Search Generative Experience on Thursday and I posted many screenshots of what I found. Since then, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded to some public complaints and criticism of this new search experience.
- Bing Chat Adds Anchor Text Hyperlinks Within Answers
Instead of just showing citations in the footer of the response and answers in Bing Chat, Bing is now showing anchor text hyperlinks as responses. In fact, if you watch the answer being built, Bing Chat will create the actual HTML hyperlink.
- Google: Allow GoogleBot To Bypass Age Gate On Adult Content
Google has updated its SafeSearch, adult content filter, help documentation to say you should not show the age gate prompt to Googlebot. Google wrote, "For content behind a mandatory age gate, we recommend allowing Googlebot to crawl your content without triggering the age gate."
- Google Search Generative Experience Ends In December 2023?
Google has noted that the Search Generative Experience as a labs experiment runs through the end of this year, through December 2023.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Delayed 60+ Hours
The Google Search Console Performance report is now delayed over 60 hours. For me, it is about 63 hours delayed. The good news, Google is aware of the issue and I am sure it will catch up soon.
- Bing Video Search "More Like This" Action
Bing has a feature in the Bing video search results to see "more like this" on video overlays. Plus, there are a few more features here on the video landing page in Bing Video search.
- Vlog #225: Menachem Ani On Google Ads & Structuring Performance Max Campaigns
I went to Menachem Ani's office, JXT Group, to chat all things paid search. We first spoke about he first got into the Google Ads business, he was doing Google Ads since the early times. He started in the space doing ads for eBay listings...
- Google Marketing Live Photo From New GooglePlex
Last week, Google hosted the Google Marketing Live event at the new GooglePlex, the Bay View campus. Here is a photo or two from that event. The new office is pretty slick, by the way.
- Google Home Page On Memorial Day
Today, like previous years, Google has posted a grayed-out logo and a small US flag, to commemorate Memorial Day in the US. I will not be posting stories today, to respect the holiday.
