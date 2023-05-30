Bing Video Search "More Like This" Action

May 30, 2023
Bing Robot Movies

Bing has a feature in the Bing video search results to see "more like this" on video overlays. Plus, there are a few more features here on the video landing page in Bing Video search.

Frank Sandtmann posted about this on Mastodon and wrote, "Bing seems to have a new feature on their video SERPs: upon hovering over one result, it offers a link ("More like this") to a specialized result page. If it is a video from a YouTube channel, it also offers a link to a page, where more videos from that channel are displayed. On this new page more videos from said channel are shown plus some basic key facts and a button to "Sign in to Follow"."

Here is a GIF I made of the "more like this" feature:

Bing Video More Like This

Here I zoom into the button:

Bing Video More Like This

Here are screenshots from Frank:

click for full size

click for full size

click for full size

Here are more examples:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

