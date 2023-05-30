Google Marketing Live Photo From New GooglePlex

May 30, 2023
Google Marketing Live Photo

Last week, Google hosted the Google Marketing Live event at the new GooglePlex, the Bay View campus. Here is a photo or two from that event.

The new office is pretty slick, by the way.

This photo above is from Twitter, here is another:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

