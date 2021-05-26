Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Performance Report To Drop Rich Result Type
    Google announced it is removing the generic rich result filter from the Google Search Console performance report search appearance section. That means, you will no longer to see in general how well rich results are performing on your site. Instead, you will drill into each individual rich result that your site supports to see how they are doing.
  • Google Bug Hiding Search Results For Pfizer MRNA Queries
    If you search for [pfizer mrna] on Google Search on your desktop, you won't see any free organic listings. At least I cannot and many others cannot see any results. I do seem them on mobile but only after I click on the "more results" button, but that button is not available on desktop.
  • Poll: 40% Of SEOs Will Remove AMP After The Google Page Experience Update
    As you know, when the page experience update launches, AMP will no longer be a requirement for showing up in top stories. The buzz in the SEO news world is what will you do, will you remove the AMP pages, will you keep the old ones, will you keep going with AMP, what will you do?
  • Google Can Lose Track Of Tons Of URL Parameters; Why Canonicals Are Important
    John Mueller of Google had an interesting reply to a question around linking to a page without a rel canonical attribute on it, and that page has URL parameters on it for necessary tracking purposes. John said "if the parameter URLs are few, we can keep up and probably map to the canonicals. If it's a ton of parameter URLs, we could lose track."
  • Ginny Marvin Now Offering Google Ads Help @AdsLiaison On Twitter
    Just like Danny Sullivan has the @searchliaison account, now Ginny Marvin is using the @adsliaison account. Both use that account as an official channel to respond to issues around Google Search, aka @searchliaison, and Google Ads, aka @adsliaison.
  • Google Search Results With Hear This Out Loud Button
    Google may be testing a new feature in search for its featured snippets and knowledge panels to read the content of that snippet to you. Manikandan shared a screenshot with me on Twitter of Google Search showing a button that reads "hear this out loud" in the featured snippet box in Google Search.
  • Google News Showcase On Desktop
    Google announced that the Google News Showcase feature is coming to desktop in eight countries (not the US). Google launched last October and News Showcase allows publishers can curate content using timelines, bullets and related articles.
  • Kazoo Birthday Party At Google Office
    Here is a video from Instagram of a bunch of folks outside of a Google office playing the birthday song on their kazoos. This is at the Google Kirkland, Seattle office by the way.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Bug Hiding Search Results For Pfizer MRNA Queries
 
blog comments powered by Disqus