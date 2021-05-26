Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance Report To Drop Rich Result Type
Google announced it is removing the generic rich result filter from the Google Search Console performance report search appearance section. That means, you will no longer to see in general how well rich results are performing on your site. Instead, you will drill into each individual rich result that your site supports to see how they are doing.
- Google Bug Hiding Search Results For Pfizer MRNA Queries
If you search for [pfizer mrna] on Google Search on your desktop, you won't see any free organic listings. At least I cannot and many others cannot see any results. I do seem them on mobile but only after I click on the "more results" button, but that button is not available on desktop.
- Poll: 40% Of SEOs Will Remove AMP After The Google Page Experience Update
As you know, when the page experience update launches, AMP will no longer be a requirement for showing up in top stories. The buzz in the SEO news world is what will you do, will you remove the AMP pages, will you keep the old ones, will you keep going with AMP, what will you do?
- Google Can Lose Track Of Tons Of URL Parameters; Why Canonicals Are Important
John Mueller of Google had an interesting reply to a question around linking to a page without a rel canonical attribute on it, and that page has URL parameters on it for necessary tracking purposes. John said "if the parameter URLs are few, we can keep up and probably map to the canonicals. If it's a ton of parameter URLs, we could lose track."
- Ginny Marvin Now Offering Google Ads Help @AdsLiaison On Twitter
Just like Danny Sullivan has the @searchliaison account, now Ginny Marvin is using the @adsliaison account. Both use that account as an official channel to respond to issues around Google Search, aka @searchliaison, and Google Ads, aka @adsliaison.
- Google Search Results With Hear This Out Loud Button
Google may be testing a new feature in search for its featured snippets and knowledge panels to read the content of that snippet to you. Manikandan shared a screenshot with me on Twitter of Google Search showing a button that reads "hear this out loud" in the featured snippet box in Google Search.
- Google News Showcase On Desktop
Google announced that the Google News Showcase feature is coming to desktop in eight countries (not the US). Google launched last October and News Showcase allows publishers can curate content using timelines, bullets and related articles.
- Kazoo Birthday Party At Google Office
Here is a video from Instagram of a bunch of folks outside of a Google office playing the birthday song on their kazoos. This is at the Google Kirkland, Seattle office by the way.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Celebrating 20 Years of Pubcon, WebmasterWorld
- Google Antitrust Investigation Starts in Germany, WebmasterWorld
- How not to do Google Posts....🤦♀️, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- I don't know the numbers, but I'm guessing lots of sites don't have field data. That's fine. Also, specifically for local businesses, my guess is that usually relevance will b, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Looking to leave WordPress behind? You’re not alone
- Book now for SMX Advanced – rates increase next week!
- LinkedIn introduces Event Ads and “boosted” posts
- Google removing generic rich results filter from Search Console performance report
- Will YouTube’s new ToS increase ad inventory and lower prices?; Tuesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to connect Google Analytics 4 to BigQuery., Conversion Uplift
- Tracking data to advance health equity, Google Blog
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- Scholarship Link Building - Penalized!, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- An In-Depth Guide on Content Optimization, Craig Campbell
Local & Maps
- Does Upvoting a Review Help it Show Up Higher on Google?, Sterling Sky
- New, accessible Google Maps tools in Sydney, Google Blog
- Google's first Street View EV is a Jaguar loaded with air quality sensors, Engadget
- Street by street: How we’re mapping air quality in Europe, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Apple TV 4K Very Easy to Repair but Siri Remote Battery Difficult to Replace, Teardown Shows, MacRumors
- Hands-On with the Apple Siri Remote (2nd Generation), Thurrott
- How to get Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to understand you better, Komando
- Why TikTok changed to a new text-to-speech voice, NY Post
SEO
- 8 Tips for Finding and Hiring the Right SEO Provider, Moz
- Dear Google, What Should Psychics Do?, Seer Interactive
- On-page video SEO: how to optimize your video pages, Yoast
- Recap SEO For Publishers Episode #11; WordPress Plugins, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, TopHatRank
- Tested: Is GoDaddy Website Builder Good For SEO In 2021?, Seobility Blog
- 6 Types Of Data You Can Get From SERPs, RankRanger
- Google Product Reviews Update: Are Affiliate Publishers in for a Bumpy Ride?, Search Metrics
- Oncrawl SEO Log Analyzer: expanded and new capabilities, OnCrawl
- Writing A Page Title? Quit Focusing On The Wrong Things, SuccessWorks
PPC
- Updates to Gambling and games policy (May 2021), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Digital Advertising Fundamentals course, Microsoft Advertising
- How To Add A Domain To Your Referral Exclusion List, Koozai
- Semrush Keyword Difficulty: Now More Accurate Than Any Other Tool, SEM Rush
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.