As you may have heard, Google announced that it will be opening up a physical store in New York City this summer. Oɢᴏᴋ the bunny 🐰was hopping by and noticed the sign to the store and took a photo with it and posted that photo on Instagram.

How cute.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.