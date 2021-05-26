Google Bug Hiding Search Results For Pfizer MRNA Queries

If you search for [pfizer mrna] or [pfizer mrna vaccine] on Google Search on your desktop, you won't see any free organic listings. At least I cannot and many others cannot see any results. I do see them on mobile but only after I click on the "more results" button, but that button is not available on desktop.

Instead, to see results on desktop, you have to click to page two of the results because page one has no results or any information at all.

Here is what I see:

Page two has results, if you click on the number two but if you click back to page one, you see nothing.

Here is what it looks like on mobile:

I suspect Google has tried to implement the zero search results feature and it really should only be on mobile, not desktop - so this whole thing is a bug. The mobile results seem to be handles fine but something went wrong with the desktop version, where likely, Google wants to show results but there is a bug not showing any results on page one.

Hat tip to Roger from WEBenz for sending this to me.

