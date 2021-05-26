Google News Showcase On Desktop

Google announced that the Google News Showcase feature is coming to desktop in eight countries (not the US). Google launched last October and News Showcase allows publishers can curate content using timelines, bullets and related articles.

You can access News Showcase at news.google.com/showcase and if you are like me, you will see that it is not available:

But if you are based in the U.K., Australia, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Czechia and India, you should see something there. Directly under the top stories of the day, Google added a new carousel containing the latest News Showcase panels from publishers they already follow, as well from publishers they might be interested in.

Google also added a News Showcase catalog page, accessible directly via the left-side navigation. In this section you can see the latest panels from every participating publisher in their country. This includes both national titles covering issues across the country and throughout the world, and smaller regional and local outlets covering the events closer to the places you live. And for a deeper dive, Google added a News Showcase section directly on participating publishers' landing page. You can see all their News Showcase panels including the latest Rundown panel, covering the most important issues for a publisher every day, and their story panels, which give readers deeper context on important articles, Google said.

Google also added a better view to be able to add context around their stories via linked bullet points in their panels. Here is an example of how the new linked bullets in News Showcase panels will look from a reader perspective.

