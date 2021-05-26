Ginny Marvin Now Offering Google Ads Help @AdsLiaison On Twitter

May 26, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Ginny Marvin

Just like Danny Sullivan has the @searchliaison account, now Ginny Marvin is using the @adsliaison account. Both use that account as an official channel to respond to issues around Google Search, aka @searchliaison, and Google Ads, aka @adsliaison. Plus, sometimes, and often enough, you hear announcements from those accounts - so something to follow.

Ginny Marvin joined Google this year to help bridge the search marketing industry with Google Ads - and so far, I think she is doing a very good job. She knows Google Ads insanely well, she knows the community just as well and people - gosh darnit - like her.

Ginny announced on Twitter "Starting today, I'll be tweeting about Google ads products and policy announcements, insights and more from @adsliaison. I'll often reply from this account -- and will continue tweeting about digital marketing, food, TV & whatnot here."

She received welcomes from Google Ads:

She received a welcome from Danny:

And also from the @YouTubeLiaison:

