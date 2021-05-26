Poll: 40% Of SEOs Will Remove AMP After The Google Page Experience Update

As you know, when the page experience update launches (it's delayed), AMP will no longer be a requirement for showing up in top stories. The buzz in the SEO news world is what will you do, will you remove the AMP pages, will you keep the old ones, will you keep going with AMP, what will you do?

So Aleyda Solis posted a poll on Twitter asking folks what they will do and most of those who submitted answers said they will remove the AMP pages from their sites. 41.2% said they will remove the AMP pages and not add more, 35.3% said they will keep adding AMP pages and 23.4% said they will keep the existing AMP pages but not add more AMP pages.

Here is the tweet:

For those who are using AMP on your sites: is the upcoming change in regards of the page experience update and AMP no longer being a requirement for top stories, no AMP badge to be shown, etc. will make you change your AMP usage? 👇 — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) May 22, 2021

Now, I suspect many will just test it. First test not adding AMP to new stories they publish and see what happens. Then they might see positive results and then see if they can remove AMP pages from maybe 10% of their pages and see what happens. Time will tell and this should be a slow process for all, don't just rip out AMP from your site the day this update launches. Test it!

