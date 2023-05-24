Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Marketing Live news is out, it is all AI, with ads in the new Search Generative Experience, a new way to use AI to generate ads, a new Google Merchant Center, a new Google Product Studio and so much more. Also, Google told us about an old search ranking system named topic authority. Bing will be the default search engine for OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google Search had a bug that led to a drop in traffic to video content.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Topic Authority Ranking System (Not New)
Google posted a new blog post about an old ranking system it has not talked about before named "topic authority." Initially, everyone thought Google was announcing a new search ranking algorithm update, but no, Google's Danny Sullivan clarified on Twitter, saying, "this isn't a new system that's just launched."
- Google Ads In Search Generative Experience - What They Look Like
Google showcased some additional Google Ads sponsored search ads in the new Google Search Generative Experience yesterday at Google Marketing Live. Google made a point to say these ad positions and features will likely change as Google continues to experiment with this new search experience.
- Google Ads Conversation Experience To Create New Ads & Automatically Created Assets
Google announced a bunch of new AI features for Google Ads at Google Marketing Live yesterday, including a new conversation Google Ads tool and also improvements to Automatically Created Assets (ACA), amongst some other things, which we covered today on the Search Engine Roundtable.
- New Google Merchant Center Next To Replace Classic Merchant Center
Google announced Google Merchant Center Next, a more lightweight, easier-to-use version of Google Merchant Center at Google Marketing Live. Google added, "while we're simplifying, the features that larger retailers rely on aren't going anywhere."
- Google Ads Generative AI Performance Max & New Google Product Studio
Google will roll out generative AI for Google Ads Performance Max and a new Google Product Studio. The company announced these two recent changes at Google Marketing Live, in addition to all the other coverage we are posting today with that event.
- Bing Search Is The Default Search Engine For ChatGPT
Microsoft announced yesterday a lot of AI news, like Google Ads did, but the big news at least for us is that Bing Search is now the default search engine for OpenAI's ChatGPT.
- Google Search Bug Resulted In Less Traffic To Video Content Between May 4-17
Google Search Console confirmed it had a bug in reporting video-specific traffic in the performance report between May 4th and May 17th. Google seems to have resolved the issue going forward but your reports between May 4 and May 17 might be lower than normal because of this bug.
- Neon Microphone Light Embedded In Green Plant Wall At Google Office
This is the "greenroom, the artist" conference room at the Google Nederland office and you can see, outside of that room is a green plant wall with a neon LED microphone lighting up the wall.
