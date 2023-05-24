Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Marketing Live news is out, it is all AI, with ads in the new Search Generative Experience, a new way to use AI to generate ads, a new Google Merchant Center, a new Google Product Studio and so much more. Also, Google told us about an old search ranking system named topic authority. Bing will be the default search engine for OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google Search had a bug that led to a drop in traffic to video content.

