Google Search Console's Discover performance report has a weird bug. It started early yesterday morning where a blue notice prompt would show up and have a mysterious hashtag, with the text "Learn more" and "Got it." This is obviously a bug.

Here is what it looks like:

I spotted this first early on Thursday morning from Mayank Parmar of Windows Latest, who shared this on X with me:

@rustybrick is the console mocking me with a blank notification because I don't have any traffic left at this point? lol pic.twitter.com/BPeQ6lio4u — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) May 22, 2025

This is obviously a bug but my question is, what led up to this bug? Maybe Google was prepping the desktop Discover reporting?

Anyway, this is now fixed.

