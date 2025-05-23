Bug: Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hashtag Notice

May 23, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Hashtag Blue Report

Google Search Console's Discover performance report has a weird bug. It started early yesterday morning where a blue notice prompt would show up and have a mysterious hashtag, with the text "Learn more" and "Got it." This is obviously a bug.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Discover Gsc Performance Report Hashtag Overlay Bug

I spotted this first early on Thursday morning from Mayank Parmar of Windows Latest, who shared this on X with me:

This is obviously a bug but my question is, what led up to this bug? Maybe Google was prepping the desktop Discover reporting?

Anyway, this is now fixed.

Forum discussion at Windows Latest, who shared this on X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode Tracking Referrer Issue A Bug

May 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Spike In Google Business Profiles Name Changes?

May 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Anchor Ad Positions Setting

May 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label

May 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Ad Intents New Display Ads Option

May 23, 2025 - 7:15 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Bug: Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hashtag Notice

May 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google San Francisco Balcony Wide View
Next Story: Google AdSense Ad Intents New Display Ads Option

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.