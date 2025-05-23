Google Search Console's Discover performance report has a weird bug. It started early yesterday morning where a blue notice prompt would show up and have a mysterious hashtag, with the text "Learn more" and "Got it." This is obviously a bug.

Here is what it looks like:

I spotted this first early on Thursday morning from Mayank Parmar of Windows Latest, who shared this on X with me:

@rustybrick is the console mocking me with a blank notification because I don't have any traffic left at this point? lol pic.twitter.com/BPeQ6lio4u — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) May 22, 2025

This is obviously a bug but my question is, what led up to this bug? Maybe Google was prepping the desktop Discover reporting?

Anyway, this is now fixed.

Forum discussion at Windows Latest, who shared this on X.