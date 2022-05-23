Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is into its grid layout, testing ads in that layout and also testing it on desktop search. Google does not yet have the inclusive markup schema for image skin tones. Google said rich results are not impacting by your server slowing down. Google Search Console seems like it will change "coverage" to pages" in the side bar menu. Plus we have a vlog out with James Pate, a smart SEO at IBM.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Maps directions sent some tourists into a stream, 9to5Google

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.