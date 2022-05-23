Google: Slower Server Response Time Wont Lead To Rich Results Drop

Google's John Mueller said that "rich results would not drop due to a slower response from the server." He said this on Twitter when someone said they "lost 90% of our Recipe Rich Cards" at the same time as a "slower server response time."

John said on Twitter "I don't think the two are related."

Here is a chart shared on Twitter of the drop in rich results for this site:

Here it shows a crawl stats report with an increase in slowness on the server at the same time:

Here are those tweets:

Rich results would not drop due to a slower response from the server, I don't think the two are related (unless the speed issue is a side-effect of a more serious issue) — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) May 21, 2022

He goes on to ask:

I've seen search console graphs with average response times in the 10s of seconds. If your URLs take longer than that to access, search ranking is the smallest of your problems. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) May 21, 2022

Just a coincidence...

Forum discussion at Twitter.