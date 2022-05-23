Google: Slower Server Response Time Wont Lead To Rich Results Drop

May 23, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said that "rich results would not drop due to a slower response from the server." He said this on Twitter when someone said they "lost 90% of our Recipe Rich Cards" at the same time as a "slower server response time."

John said on Twitter "I don't think the two are related."

Here is a chart shared on Twitter of the drop in rich results for this site:

click for full size

Here it shows a crawl stats report with an increase in slowness on the server at the same time:

click for full size

Here are those tweets:

He goes on to ask:

Just a coincidence...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console To Change Coverage Report To Pages Report?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus