Google Search Tests Grid Layout For Ads

Google is now also testing that grid layout for ads, not just for desktop results. Yes, Google launched on mobile a new visual grid layout. And now Google is testing it as a new ad format and on desktop search, which we covered earlier this morning.

Here is a GIF of the grid layout for Google Search ads in action from Saad AK who shared a vide of this on Twitter:

I am not 100% sure if this was not tested until now, but when I try to replicate this on my mobile devices, I cannot trigger this ad grid layout to come up in Google Search.

These grid layout for ads really really blends into the organic listings grid layout - don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.