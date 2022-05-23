Google Search Tests Grid Layout For Ads

May 23, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is now also testing that grid layout for ads, not just for desktop results. Yes, Google launched on mobile a new visual grid layout. And now Google is testing it as a new ad format and on desktop search, which we covered earlier this morning.

Here is a GIF of the grid layout for Google Search ads in action from Saad AK who shared a vide of this on Twitter:

Google Search Tests Grid Layout For Ads

I am not 100% sure if this was not tested until now, but when I try to replicate this on my mobile devices, I cannot trigger this ad grid layout to come up in Google Search.

These grid layout for ads really really blends into the organic listings grid layout - don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Slower Server Response Time Wont Lead To Rich Results Drop
 
blog comments powered by Disqus