Google Inclusive Schema For Image Search Monk Skin Tone Scale Not Here Yet

One of the announcements at Google I/O was a new way to filter image results by skin tones. Part of that announcement, that I embedded in my coverage, was Google saying content creators will be able to use "inclusive schema to label their content with attributes like skin tone, hair color and hair texture."

Google wrote "Creating a more representative Search experience isn’t something we can do alone, though. How content is labeled online is a key factor in how our systems surface relevant results. In the coming months, we'll also be developing a standardized way to label web content. Creators, brands and publishers will be able to use this new inclusive schema to label their content with attributes like skin tone, hair color and hair texture. This will make it possible for content creators or online businesses to label their imagery in a way that search engines and other platforms can easily understand."

But this feature is not live yet, it is coming in the "coming months."

John Mueller of Google was asked about the status of this on Twitter and he said "It's still early days there, as far as I know there are no public specifics yet."

Here are those tweets:

It's still early days there, as far as I know there are no public specifics yet. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) May 22, 2022

So when is it coming? I suspect we will hear something soon, maybe in June or July?

Do you know how you, as a content creator/publisher, would benefit from using this?

