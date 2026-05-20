Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I covered all the Google Search related news from Google I/O including the new intelligent search box, Gemini 3.5 Flash powered Google Search's AI Mode, new agentic features like information agent and so much more. Google is testing preferred sources labels in AI Mode. Google added adult consideration property to merchant listings and property vairiant markup. And Microsoft Advertising made updated to import center, cross account portfolio bidding and bidding strategy report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's New Search Bar, The Intelligent Search Box
    Google has released the first major update to the search bar, the search box, ever - Google is calling it the intelligent Search box. We saw variations of this being tested over the past year, and now it is officially rolling out - as per Liz Reid, Google's Head of Search, via Google I/O.
  • Google Search Now Powered By Gemini 3.5 Flash With New Agentic Features
    Google Search is now using Gemini 3.5 Flash to power AI Mode globally and also there are several new agentic features in and coming to Google Search. These agentic features include information agents, agentic coding, personal intelligence is expanding and Universal Cart, UCP and AP2.
  • Microsoft Advertising Updates Import Center, Cross-Account Portfolio Bidding & Bidding Strategy Report
    Microsoft Advertising announced its monthly releases, and they include updates to the import center, cross-account portfolio bidding, bidding strategy reports, and custom column conversion metrics (that one we covered earlier).
  • Google Tests Preferred Sources Label In AI Mode Citations
    Google is now testing adding the Preferred Sources label in the AI Mode links and citations. It is unclear if Google is showing this link in this AI Mode response because it is a preferred source or if it is just labeling it, and it would show the source anyway - does that make sense?
  • Google Adult Property Added To Merchant Listing & Product Variant
    Google added the hasAdultConsideration property to the Merchant listing and Product variant documentation, and it is now officially supported and listed as a recommended property for both Merchant listing and Product variant structured data with Google Search.
  • Google Workshop To Make Alebrije
    Google held a workshop in the Mexico office for kids to create and paint Alebrije. Those are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical (fantasy/mythical) creatures, traditionally made from papier-mâché or wood. It is a form of art originating from Mexico City in the 1930s.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

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