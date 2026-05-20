Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I covered all the Google Search related news from Google I/O including the new intelligent search box, Gemini 3.5 Flash powered Google Search's AI Mode, new agentic features like information agent and so much more. Google is testing preferred sources labels in AI Mode. Google added adult consideration property to merchant listings and property vairiant markup. And Microsoft Advertising made updated to import center, cross account portfolio bidding and bidding strategy report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

GA4 now tracks AI chatbot traffic automatically, MarTech

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Search Is Moving From Links To AI Tasks with new Slop Box, Search Engine World

Other Search

Feedback:

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