Microsoft Advertising announced its monthly releases, and they include updates to the import center, cross-account portfolio bidding, bidding strategy reports, and custom column conversion metrics (that one we covered earlier).

Lucky for me, Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, summed it all up for me, so I can copy what she wrote on LinkedIn:

Import Center: get performance tips (including Microsoft exclusive strategies) right after import as well as an easier way to find and report on imported campaigns.

Cross-account portfolio bidding: we heard you that you wanted to allow accounts to learn from each other and are thrilled to bring you portfolio bidding across accounts. This is a fast follow on our earlier update enabling seasonality adjustments for portfolio bidding.

Bidding strategy report gets new metrics: Avg. Target ROAS, Avg. Target CPA, and Avg. Target impression share–all at the campaign, account, and portfolio levels!

Microsoft posted more details on its blog.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.